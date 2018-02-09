Protester urges fairness as Chambers support MLS in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shortly after the two Austin chambers announced support for Major League Soccer in Austin, a whistle blew.

“I want to call a foul here today,” a woman said. “I’m with the community and I want to make it clear we like soccer but we do not want it on public land.”

She was the latest voice to urge the city to keep parkland from a list of possible venues. At the beginning of February, activists gathered at Roy Guerrero Metro Park, one of the spots highlighted for a potential soccer stadium if the Columbus Crew, owned by Precourt Sports Ventures, make the move to Austin. Initially, Butler Shores was an option as well. Despite Precourt Sports Ventures originally saying the downtown space near Lady Bird Lake was “virtually perfect” for a soccer stadium, the location was taken off the list.

The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce and the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce had praised the soccer team’s possible move as something that would bring a “trickle effect” to benefit the community. The protester urged them to make sure that would actually happen — that the potentially hundreds of jobs the stadium would create would provide a living wage — and that those involved in planning the move considered a variety of voices.

“We’ve seen again and again the business community come in here, wipe out much of what has been good in Austin, destroy our culture, all so a group of white business people can profit,” the protester said.

Rudy Garza with the Austin Chamber of Commerce emphasized during the chambers’ announcement of support that they needed the community to step up and make their voices heard. He reiterated that when addressing the protester.

“I can absolutely assure you the sports club is taking those comments and all the sensititives to our community very seriously,” Garza added.

Outside, a small group of other protesters held signs, some of which read: “Eject Precourt from Austin.”

In October the Columbus Crew owner announced it was considering moving the team to Austin, with the stipulation that the city builds a stadium there. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has been and continues to outline possible stadium sites. The Austin City Council will likely postpone its scheduled Feb. 15 discussion of the stadium to give those researchers more time to work.

Phil Prazan shares other protesters’ concerns about a stadium and how those who support it are responding, on KXAN at 6 p.m.