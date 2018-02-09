Police: Man accidentally shoots San Marcos apartment neighbor through wall

By Published:
Trevor Deckert (Hays County Jail Photo)
Trevor Deckert (Hays County Jail Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was injured when he was inside his apartment Thursday afternoon and was shot in the arm by a neighbor.

A single bullet went through a wall at the Thompson San Marcos apartment complex at 1655 Mill St. around 5:14 p.m., according to San Marcos police.

Trevor Deckert, 21, admitted to accidentally firing his pistol, police said. He was arrested on charges of deadly conduct and booked into the Hays County Jail, where he was released Friday on a $3,000 bond.

The injured neighbor was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s