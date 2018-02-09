Police: Man accidentally shoots San Marcos apartment neighbor through wall

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was injured when he was inside his apartment Thursday afternoon and was shot in the arm by a neighbor.

A single bullet went through a wall at the Thompson San Marcos apartment complex at 1655 Mill St. around 5:14 p.m., according to San Marcos police.

Trevor Deckert, 21, admitted to accidentally firing his pistol, police said. He was arrested on charges of deadly conduct and booked into the Hays County Jail, where he was released Friday on a $3,000 bond.

The injured neighbor was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.