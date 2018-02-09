PHOTOS: See the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Published:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KXAN) — The 2018 Winter Olympics have officially begun.

Teams from across the world marched into PyeongChang Olympic Stadium Friday, followed by a performance put on by the home country, South Korea. Notably, Tonga’s flag bearer was shirtless, and Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump impersonators were removed from the stadium.

Watch a rebroadcast of the Opening Ceremony on KXAN at 7 p.m. CT Friday. You can also watch it online here. 

2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

