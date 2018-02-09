PHOTOS: 40-foot deep cave discovered under Brushy Creek neighborhood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in a Brushy Creek neighborhood west of Round Rock are in awe after a hole opened up on a street, revealing a 40-foot deep cave underneath.

A photograph posted to numerous neighborhood groups show an expansive cave with a large column in the middle. Brushy Creek MUD confirms the photo that was posted is an actual photo of inside the cave that was taken by a spelunker.

The cave is located on Cambria Drive near Ephraim Road, however, officials have covered up the hole as they figure out how to handle it.

