PHOTOS: 40-foot deep cave discovered under Brushy Creek neighborhood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in a Brushy Creek neighborhood west of Round Rock are in awe after a hole opened up on a street, revealing a 40-foot deep cave underneath.
A photograph posted to numerous neighborhood groups show an expansive cave with a large column in the middle. Brushy Creek MUD confirms the photo that was posted is an actual photo of inside the cave that was taken by a spelunker.
The cave is located on Cambria Drive near Ephraim Road, however, officials have covered up the hole as they figure out how to handle it.
Cave collapses in Brushy Creek neighborhood, creating 40-foot-deep hole
