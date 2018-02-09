Officers will help drivers through Austin’s next roundabout this weekend

By Published:
I-35 and 51st street roundabout rendering. (TxDOT)
I-35 and 51st street roundabout rendering. (TxDOT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic closures associated with Austin’s next roundabout will continue into this weekend.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, drivers headed west on 51st Street were not able to turn onto the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road and detoured through the intersection to Airport Boulevard.

Starting at 5 a.m. Sunday, however, one lane will open in the roundabout. The traffic signals will be removed and officers will be on site to direct traffic through the new intersection. When complete, by spring 2018, the roundabout will be two lanes.

Drivers should plan on taking extra time to get through the area. The $16.5 million project is being constructed by Capital Excavation Company.

For more information on the roundabout project and closures, visit My35Construction.org.

