Months after attacks, safety assessment of hike and bike trail complete

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Months after a string of attacks on the Butler Hike and Bike trail along Lady Bird Lake, the Austin Police Department has provided a promised assessment list to Parks and Recreation.

The evaluation outlines what specifics areas of the trail could use additional lighting and where mowing/trimming is needed to make the area safer.

After weeks of KXAN calling to check in on where the evaluation stands, PARD says it received a list on Thursday.

PARD’s acting director, Kimberly McNeeley, tells KXAN the seven locations where moving/trimming was recommended have already been addressed. Now, the department plans to take a closer look at the 14 areas where more lighting is recommended.

“Whatever we can do to improve that feeling of comfort or that perception of being safe, we want to make sure that we implement that,” McNeeley said.

Here’s a look at the areas where improvements are needed:

A woman jogging on the trail on Sept. 27, 2017 near South Lakeshore Boulevard and East Riverside Drive was grabbed from behind by a man who tried to drag her into the bushes. She was able to fight him off.

A woman was sexually assaulted on the trail on Sept. 15 around 5:45 a.m. near Rainey Street. The woman was running when she was grabbed by a man and taken to the ground. A man with a gun was able to stop the assault and a 22-year-old man was later arrested.

On Aug. 22, a woman was jogging on the Austin High School track around 5 a.m. when a man came from behind and grabbed her, trying to put a cloth over her face.

