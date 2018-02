AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died in a mobile home that caught fire Friday afternoon in south Travis County. Firefighters tried to rescue that person, but discovered he or she had died.

The Manchaca Fire Department responded to the fire on Hickory Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was “fully involved,” says the Austin Fire Department, which is assisting.

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.