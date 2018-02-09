Buda hopes new amphitheater opens door to music festivals and other tourism

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – Next summer the city of Buda will finish the construction of an amphitheater they hope will increase tourism to the small city and welcome the opportunity for music festivals.

In less than eight years the city has more than doubled in size. In 2010 there were 7,000 people, now 16,000 people call Buda home. As traffic continues to get worse in Austin, city leaders in Buda say people are traveling south to their small town for events.

In 2014 city leaders realized growth in Buda wasn’t stopping anytime soon and passed a $55 million bond.

“We really are thinking in a growth perspective,” said Buda Spokesperson David Marino. “Thinking ahead like that will also help us in preparing for the additional people who will move here.”

The bond is helping build a municipal building with a library and police department, improve roads and drainage and improve city parks. The new park will have a splash pad, an expanded playground and a 13,000-square-foot amphitheater that will likely attract more than just locals.

Rendering of future amphitheater in Buda’s City Park. (Photo: City of Buda)

“This will afford us the opportunity to bring maybe a music festival to Buda or some bigger festivals that we can actually accommodate,” said Marino. The amphitheater is expected to hold more than 10,000 people.

Marino says the new venue will give people in Central Texas another option for fun and what he hopes will be less of a hassle.

“People don’t want to deal with driving into downtown and dealing with all the traffic, so a lot of times they are using us as an alternative which we love,” said Marino. “It’s more convenient here.”

Construction on the park is expected to be complete by late summer of next year. Marino says city staff will be moving into the municipal building later this year, hopefully by June.

