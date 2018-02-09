Apparent Eagles fan arrested, accused of tagging Stevie Ray Vaughan statue

By Published:
Stevie Ray Vaughan statue vandalized on Feb. 5, 2018. (City of Austin)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Austin, you don’t mess with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s legacy. A 39-year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan learned the hard way after police say he tagged the popular statue located along Auditorium Shores.

Austin police say Matthew Rutledge tagged the statue on Feb. 5. Witnesses in the area said the saw a man spray painting the statue as well as placing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey over it. This was the day after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

“Philly” and “St. Nick” were the items tagged at the foot of the statue.

Witnesses were able to relay the suspect’s vehicle license plate to police, who were able to track Rutledge down at his house. When KXAN went to the scene on Monday afternoon, the graffiti had already been removed.

Rutledge is currently in the Travis County Jail facing a Class B Misdemeanor, Graffiti.

Matthew Rutledge. (Austin Police Department)
Stevie Ray Vaughan statue vandalized on Feb. 5, 2018. (City of Austin)
