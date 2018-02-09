Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Mesquite girl

MESQUITE, Texas (Local 2/Fox 24) — The Mesquite Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Amia Blanton.

She’s described as a black female, 2-foot-2-inches’, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket, green sweatpants, and brown boots. She has a scar on her right eyebrow and birthmark near her genitals.

The suspect wanted in connection with her disappearance is 47-year-old Levita Gant.

She’s described as a black woman, 5-foot-5, 176 pounds, black/blonde hair with braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a bray jacket and black pants.

We’re told the subject is driving a white, 2016 Nissan Versa with a Texas license plate, number GWK2818.

The little girl is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 972-216-675