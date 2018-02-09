A Grand Tour of Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital

WIth surgery and treatment areas designed just like hospitals for humans, Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital is ready to help with any health need or emergency your pet might have. We dropped in for the grand tour. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital provides referral services in Surgery, Internal Medicine Emergency Care, Allergy & Dermatology, Neurology, Rehabilitation & Conditioning and Canine Sports Therapy. All departments of Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital interact together to provide your pet with the best care possible in a “team approach” partnered with your family veterinarian. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital is located in South Austin, Northwest Austin and Round Rock. Find them at ctvsh.com or call them at 512-892-9038.

Sponsored by Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.