AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after after he was hit by a car overnight on Red River St. near Luther Ln. That’s just north of St. David’s Medical Center.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man killed was in his 40s.

Red River St. is blocked off as part of the investigation. Northbound Red River St. is closed at Keith Lane. Southbound Red River is closed at 38th St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.