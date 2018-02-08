Wheel of Fortune moves to KBVO during Olympics

Due to Olympic coverage on KXAN, Wheel of Fortune will not be airing during its regularly scheduled time.  However, you can still catch Wheel of Fortune episodes by tuning into KBVO 6:30-7:00pm beginning Monday, February, 12th and ending Friday, February 23rd.

Wheel will return to its KXAN time slot on Monday, February 26th.

KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:

AT&T                                     1007

DirecTV                                 51

Dish Network                         5185

Grande                                  818

Northland Cable                    101

Suddenlink                             725

Time Warner                          1525

Over the Air                           14.1

