Wheel of Fortune moves to KBVO during Olympics

Due to Olympic coverage on KXAN, Wheel of Fortune will not be airing during its regularly scheduled time. However, you can still catch Wheel of Fortune episodes by tuning into KBVO 6:30-7:00pm beginning Monday, February, 12th and ending Friday, February 23rd.

Wheel will return to its KXAN time slot on Monday, February 26th.

KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:

AT&T 1007

DirecTV 51

Dish Network 5185

Grande 818

Northland Cable 101

Suddenlink 725

Time Warner 1525

Over the Air 14.1