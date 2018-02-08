Wheel of Fortune moves to KBVO during Olympics

Due to Olympic coverage on KXAN, Wheel of Fortune will not be airing during its regularly scheduled time. However, you can still catch Wheel of Fortune episodes by tuning into KBVO 6:30-7:00pm beginning Monday, February, 12th and ending Friday, February 23rd.
Wheel will return to its KXAN time slot on Monday, February 26th.
KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:
AT&T 1007
DirecTV 51
Dish Network 5185
Grande 818
Northland Cable 101
Suddenlink 725
Time Warner 1525
Over the Air 14.1