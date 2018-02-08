VIDEO: Couple survives massive pileup on icy I-35 in Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WOI) — Two semis almost slammed into a couple during Monday’s deadly crash on Interstate 35.

Katie Lindahl and her boyfriend Nick were driving back home from Minneapolis after Superbowl Sunday. She says the conditions were like driving inside a snow globe.

When Lindahl looked out the back window she saw her worst nightmare staring her in the face. A semi was barreling toward them.

“Five feet and that semi crossed behind us and into the ditch and then I look back again and there is a second one coming towards us that also went the same path into the ditch,” said Lindahl.

She says her life flashed before her eyes. One moment they were driving back to Ankeny, the next they were spun around on I-35.

“He had his hand on my knee and was telling us it’s going to be OK, it’s going OK. I was just waiting for the next hit, we didn’t know if it was going to come or when it was going to come.”

That next hit missed the couple by the slimmest of margins.

“I was hyperventilating, I was crying… We just kind of looked at each other and we were just like we just escaped death. We had a guardian angel. Someone was looking out for us that day and someone was looking out for us in those moments.”

In addition to that guardian angel, Lindahl says she and her boyfriend are alive because of how quickly and safely the semi driver reacted.

“I would definitely say he is a godsend and he navigated that rig effortlessly.”

Not only did one driver swerve into a ditch, a second one missed them too.

“It was bad enough to see it through my windshield, but it was ridiculous to just know that I survived that. Re-watching the video just makes me kind of tremble and think like this could have been so much worse. This could have been the end.”

Lindahl also thanks her boyfriend for continuing to drive her car after they were bumped around. If he had stopped the semi drivers may not have had enough room to swerve and miss her car.

Her Mazda did sustain some damage when cars collided during the pileup. They were, however, able to drive home after the crash. The insurance company is working to get her bumper fixed.