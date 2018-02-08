Watch: Travis County’s goals for 2018 laid out in State of the County address

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt will give the State of the County address Thursday evening, announcing the county’s new goals for 2018 and reviewing its accomplishments in 2017.

The 6 p.m. speech, at the Travis County Administration Building at 700 Lavaca St., is open to the public.

On Monday, the county sued the makers, distributors and marketers of pharmaceutical opioids for damages and penalties, describing the legal action as essential to protecting the interests of the county and its citizens. The county is seeking up to $100 million.

KXAN will live stream the address in this story at 6 p.m.