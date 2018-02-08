Watch: Travis County’s goals for 2018 laid out in State of the County address

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt will give the State of the County address Thursday evening, announcing the county’s new goals for 2018 and reviewing its accomplishments in 2017.

The 6 p.m. speech, at the Travis County Administration Building at 700 Lavaca St., is open to the public.

On Monday, the county sued the makers, distributors and marketers of pharmaceutical opioids for damages and penalties, describing the legal action as essential to protecting the interests of the county and its citizens. The county is seeking up to $100 million.

KXAN will live stream the address in this story at 6 p.m. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s