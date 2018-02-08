Texas implements law to allow self-driving cars to flourish

In this undated photo provided by Uber, a Ford Fusion hybrid outfitted with radars, laser scanners and high-resolution cameras drives along the streets of Pittsburgh. Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. is testing the self-driving car on public streets in the city. San Francisco-based Uber says Pittsburgh is an ideal place to test self-driving cars because it has a wide variety of weather and road types. (Uber via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas lawmakers passed a statewide law laying the groundwork for the state to lead the nation in implementing self-driving cars. The House Transportation Committee met Thursday to get an update on implementation.

SB 2205 by Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would set the Department of Public Safety to regulate the automated vehicles. The law that took effect Sept. 1 puts the power to regulate self-driving cars in the hands of the state, and not local cities or counties.

The law sets the owner of the automated car as the vehicle’s legal operator and allows the driving system to be the entity licensed to operate the vehicle. However, the law requires the car to have a recording device installed by the manufacturer.

Companies looking to implement self-driving cars in Texas in the years to come are Uber, Google and General Motors.

Find out what this means for Texas drivers on the roads, on KXAN News at 6 p.m. 

