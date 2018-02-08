Texas implements law to allow self-driving cars to flourish

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas lawmakers passed a statewide law laying the groundwork for the state to lead the nation in implementing self-driving cars. The House Transportation Committee met Thursday to get an update on implementation.

SB 2205 by Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would set the Department of Public Safety to regulate the automated vehicles. The law that took effect Sept. 1 puts the power to regulate self-driving cars in the hands of the state, and not local cities or counties.

The law sets the owner of the automated car as the vehicle’s legal operator and allows the driving system to be the entity licensed to operate the vehicle. However, the law requires the car to have a recording device installed by the manufacturer.

Companies looking to implement self-driving cars in Texas in the years to come are Uber, Google and General Motors.

Find out what this means for Texas drivers on the roads, on KXAN News at 6 p.m.