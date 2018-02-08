Switzerland remains unbeaten in mixed doubles curling with final shot victory over Team USA

The final score was in no way indicative of the entire game, but after heading into the final end down a point, Switzerland scored six in the eighth to stay undefeated with a 9-4 win over Team USA.

The U.S. team never trailed until the final end of the game, scoring one point in each of the first, second and fourth ends to take a 3-1 lead at the midway point.

After Switzerland tied the score for the first time in the seventh end, they took advantage of U.S. mistakes, placing all of their rocks on the house for the five point win.

“It’s a let down to lose a game like when we felt like we had them, but oh well. On to the next,” Matt Hamilton said following the game.

Siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton were able to steal a point for the U.S. in the second end after the Swiss team hit their own rock out of the button in an attempt to knock out the U.S.’s red stone.

The Swiss relied on their defense in the third end to pick up a point, but the U.S. answered with a point of their own in the fourth after placing their hammer throw on the button with no other stones around.

A win by the Hamiltons would have been an upset for Team USA, as the Swiss teammates Jenny Perret and Martin Rios came to PyeongChang as the defending World Champions.

Switzerland remains the only unbeaten team in the competition.

The eighth end was the first time in the game either team scored more than one point.

“Everyone’s good and everyone is playing their best and we clearly haven’t brought our best yet so were going to try to go out and show them later today,” Becca Hamilton said.

The U.S. falls to 1-2 overall. They’ll look to get back in the win column later tonight against Korea at 11:35 p.m.