Shortage of substitute teachers at Hays CISD made worse due to the flu

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – Hays Consolidated Independent School District says the flu is playing a part in not having enough teachers and substitute teachers in the classroom.

“We’ve got some who have the flu or their children have the flu,” said Kyle Elementary Principal Karen Lucita.

On Thursday, the Kyle Elementary campus had two positions where substitutes were unable to fill in. “One of our subs actually got the flu overnight so we had to rearrange and make that work,” said Lucita.

For the past two weeks the district has been unable to fill around 30 positions with substitutes, on Monday the district had 49 open spots and on Tuesday it had 42.

“We have hundreds of absences, sometimes, in a day,” said Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy. Savoy says the district looks at the fill rate percentage, which is the number of positions the district is able to find substitutes for.

“Our fill rate is in the upper 80’s, lower 90’s. So it’s actually pretty good,” he said.

Students left without a teacher or a substitute are split into other classes in their same grade so they continue to receive instruction. To apply for a substitute position at Hays CISD click here.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks to the district about what they are doing to make sure classes are covered tonight on KXAN News at 6.