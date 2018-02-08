PHOTOS: New medical marijuana dispensary south of Austin

KXAN Staff Published:
Compassionate Cultivation medical marijuana dispensary in Manchaca, Texas (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
Compassionate Cultivation medical marijuana dispensary in Manchaca, Texas (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a milestone day for a new medical marijuana dispensary.

Compassionate Cultivation opened for customers for the first time Thursday afternoon in Manchaca.

The dispensary sells cannabis oil for patients with epilepsy. There are only two other licensed dispensaries in Texas.

“It’s not very often you get a chance to match business agenda with a real purpose driven mission,” said Morris Denton with Compassionate Cultivation.

The security on the drugs and building at 12701 Lowden Ln. is pretty tight. It’s all to meet state standards since the drug is only legal for specific cases.

Patients can buy the oil on site, but they have to have a valid prescription from a state-approved doctor.

Compassionate Cultivation opening

