ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Ranch to Market 620 at Briarwood Street.

Westbound RM 620 has been shut down after the crash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Round Rock police. The pedestrian — described by officers as an elderly man — died at the scene, a few blocks west of Interstate 35.

Eastbound 620 is open.

