New Marble Falls H-E-B opens Friday

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The new and improved H-E-B store in Marble Falls will officially open to customers on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m.

The 11,000-square-foot store, located at 1503 Highway 1431 West, was built right next to the old store. The new store will have more check stands to get customers through quicker. Since Marble Falls is a town focused on recreational activity with the lake nearby, the store will have a department geared towards water activities.

While the grocery store is opening Friday, construction will continue until this fall on the old lot for a new gas station as well as additional parking.

“As the community grows, so will we. We are thrilled to bring you more options, more space and a beautiful place to shop – Marble Falls deserves it,” said Jeff Thomas, senior vice president and general manager, H-E-B Central Texas Region.

Work started on the new store back in the spring of 2017.