Minimum speed limits considered on MoPac toll roads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After receiving feedback and several complaints about slow drivers, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is considering an option to alleviate the issues on MoPac.

Incorporating a minimum speed limit is something the director of community relations at CTRMA, Steve Pustelnyk, says has been brought up. However, there are several steps to take before being able to move forward and it would be a while before it can become a reality.

“The challenge with that is that a minimum speed is usually 10 to 15 miles below the posted speed and that may not solve the problem for those folks who want to go at or above the speed limit,” Pustenlnyk said.

The current speed limit is 65 miles per hour on all MoPac lanes including the express lane.

“It’s not like we can go out and put signs up,” Pustenlnyk said about the minimum speed limit option, “We must go through several entities before anything can be decided.”

Austin resident Susan Raye says she’s experienced slow drivers and recently, this week, was stuck behind a slow-moving Capital Metro bus on its Round Rock route.

“I think express means speed,” Raye said. “It doesn’t mean slow.”

Raye says her biggest issue is she feels like she’s not getting her money’s worth by jumping on the express lane and having to deal with slow drivers.

Capital Metro bus communication specialist, Peter Partheymuller, says, “because our buses are so large, it can take us a little bit longer to reach the speed limit.” However, Partheymuller says the buses have no problem reaching the speed limit.

KXAN followed a bus on the Round Rock route and it appeared to be going 65 miles per hour.

For now, Pustenlnyk says the minimum speed limit is simply an idea and there is no timeline at this moment.

“If the powers that be, decide there’s a minimum then we will all learn to live with it,” Raye said.