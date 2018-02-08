Major League Soccer announcement expected Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An announcement concerning Major League Soccer in Austin is slated for Friday, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Business and community leaders, as well as Precourt Sports Ventures President Dave Greeley (which owns the Columbus Crew SC), are expected to attend and “discuss the benefits of bringing Major League Soccer to Austin,” according to a release.

The city is in the midst of outlining appropriate sites to put an MLS stadium, one of the requirements for Precourt Sports Ventures to bring its team to a new city. Neighbors and some city council members are pushing to keep parkland like Guerrero Metro Park off the list, and while Butler Shores was originally highlighted by Precourt as a “perfect” location, it has since said it will not build a stadium there. Currently, that leaves 10414 McKalla Place near the Domain as a possible location.

The City Council was originally slated to discuss the stadium options at its Feb. 15 meeting, but will likely postpone the discussion to give the Austin Parks and Recreation Department more time to research other site options.

The announcement will happen at 9 a.m. and KXAN will stream it online and in the KXAN News app.