Free 2-hour Whole Foods delivery arrives in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites who want to skip the lines at Whole Foods Market can now wait for their fresh produce and healthy products to be delivered at home.

Amazon and the Austin-founded grocery store are offering free two-hour delivery for orders over $35. Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach residents can start shopping now, but the company plans to expand the service nationwide in the future.

“Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier,” said Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEP John Mackey.

People can go on to www.primenow.com or the app between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and have produce, bakery items, dairy, meat and seafood, flowers and other staples arrive at their doorsteps. Some alcohol will also be available for delivery. Those who want to get their groceries within an hour can pay $7.99.

Amazon bought Whole Foods and its hundreds of stores nationwide in June 2017 for $42 per share in an all-cash purchase of approximately $13.7 billion.