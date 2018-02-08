Dell Children’s Medical Center seeing an influx of flu patients

Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medical staff at Dell Children’s Medical Center have set up an extra care site to accommodate the number of patients they’re seeing with the flu.

The pediatric hospital says it’s seeing record numbers of flu cases this season. In Travis County, there have been 29 flu-related deaths this season, however, none of the patients have been children. Department of State Health Services records indicate five Texas children have died from the flu this season.

The state says it is too early to tell if influenza activity has peaked for the season.

At 10:30 a.m., the hospital will give an update on how it is handling the influx of cases. KXAN.com will live stream the update within this story.

 

