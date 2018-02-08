Cedar Park development on hold after neighbors complain about size

By Published:
A rendering of the two buildings slated to be built off Lakeline Boulevard in Cedar Park. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
A rendering of the two buildings slated to be built off Lakeline Boulevard in Cedar Park. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Lisa Maggio moved into her dream house near Lakeline Boulevard and West Park Street eight years ago. One of the reasons she bought the house was because of the in-ground pool.

Maggio says swimming is therapy — one of the few reliefs she gets from a disease she suffers from.

But last spring her pool time was cut short after she says construction workers peered over her backyard fence, as they build two buildings to be used for office space. Once Maggio and her neighbors found out about the project, they went to the city and discovered the buildings were too large.

“Even the first floor and the second floor is going to be able to look over my back fence, right into my pool, right into my home,” said Maggio.

Cedar Park City Council will discuss the development at Thursday night’s meeting. It starts at 7 p.m. at 450 Cypress Creek Rd., Building 4.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Lauren Kravets shows us the space where the planned buildings are supposed to go, backing up to neighbors’ yards.

