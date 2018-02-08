Austin airport airline announcing new nonstop flights Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will have more options for travelers when it comes to nonstop flights soon.

Plans to nearly double the number of nonstop destinations from an airline in Austin will be announced Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

The airline, which is yet to be announced, will release a full list of the destinations. This announcement comes after a record growth of 13.8 million passengers in 2017. Making it the eighth consecutive year of record growth. That’s up more than 11 percent from 2016.

Passengers say they’re looking forward to more options when it comes to nonstop flights.

“Nonstop is a friend,” said traveler Lee Stilwater. “Big fan of the nonstop.”

“For the most part, I want to get into the airport, out of the airport and into my hotel room,” said Nathan Ziehnert. “I hate layovers.”

Last July, Frontier Airlines doubled its nonstop flights to eight new cities from ABIA — cities include Ontario, San Jose, California, Phoenix, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Columbus, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham.

KXAN reached out to several airlines to see which one might be behind the expansion. Delta representatives say they made two announcements already this week and they don’t have anything further to announce at this time.

American, United and Alaska Airlines have not responded at this time.

Airport officials discussed where they stand in the process of expanding:

The airport is Tuning Up with terminal, airfield and parking services expansions. Construction of the nine gate terminal expansion is in progress, anticipated for completion in 2019. The airfield’s jet movement and parking area are increasing by 36 acres. Additionally, construction began in 2017 on a new, six-story parking garage with 6,000 spaces, anticipated for opening in 2018.”