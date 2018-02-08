3-Time Olympian Brendan Hansen stops by More Than The Score

AUSTIN (KXAN)– 3-time Olympic swimmer Brendan Hansen is anxious to watch this year’s Winter Games. The 6-time medalist was a guest on More Than the Score and gives some insight on what these Olympians, even though it’s the winter games, are going through. Just don’t ask him about opening ceremonies.
