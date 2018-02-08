20-foot-deep sinkhole opens in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in a Williamson County neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to find a 20-foot-deep sinkhole outside.

A water leak in the Woods of Brushy Creek subdivision created the sinkhole in the 8400 block of Cambria Drive, which is north of State Highway 45, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was diverted around it and those living in the area were notified.

A picture from the scene shows a section of sidewalk between the road and grass that has collapsed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.