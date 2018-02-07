Woman found holding her eyeball outside S Carolina church

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP/WYFF) — Authorities say a woman was found holding her eyeball outside a South Carolina church.

Elizabeth Hiott says she felt like dispatchers didn’t at first believe her when she called 911.

“When I got close enough and they were able to get her stabilized and on a stretcher, I realized then that it was terrible and that she had done something that’s going to traumatize her life forever,” Hiott said.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride tells news outlets that it took two or three deputies and two emergency medical workers to subdue the woman to start rendering aid.

A retired minister who helped the woman, Rev. Terry Mitchell, says it appeared she had intentionally hurt herself on nearby railroad tracks. He said the woman looked young, and struggled against people who were trying to help her.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to assist emergency medical workers, and no crime was committed.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital.

South Main Chapel and Mercy Center worker Elizabeth Hiott says the church held a debriefing to counsel those who had seen what happened.