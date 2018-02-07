VIDEO: DWI suspect drags Williamson Co. deputy during traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Dash camera video from a Williamson County patrol car appears to show a deputy being dragged as a car speeds away from a traffic stop.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was arrested and is in custody. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday, and shortly before 8 a.m. Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted video of the incident, calling out the “highly intoxicated driver in possession of harmless marijuana & harmless cough syrup (sarcasm),” saying that person “nearly killed one of my deputies.”

A highly intoxicated driver in possession of harmless marijuana & harmless cough syrup (sarcasm) nearly killed one of my deputies. WilCo Sheriffs deputies showed great restraint when deadly force could've been used therefore it wont make national news. Deputy is ok, thank God! pic.twitter.com/Rw1I1aYVAW — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2018

The video shows the car stopped near the SH 45 toll and County Road 172. The female deputy can be heard asking the driver if he is OK and needs EMS. The driver declined and appeared to have difficulty following her instructions to hand her his license and proof of insurance.

“I don’t have it,” the driver says, before turning on the car, pressing down on the gas and then putting the car in drive.

The video appears to show the deputy being dragged along the road away from the camera as she calls for backup and yells for the driver to stop.

“You have my foot, you have my foot” she can be heard saying as another patrol car heads their way. The sheriff’s office confirmed she is OK and has no injuries. Chody added his deputies showed “great restraint when deadly force could have been used.”