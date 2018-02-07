VIDEO: Tour bus fire on SH 130 in Pflugerville

By Published: Updated:
Coach bus fire on State Highway 130 near East Pecan Street in Pflugerville, Texas on Feb. 7, 2018 (Courtesy/Joey Gomez)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Video showed a tour bus engulfed in flames on State Highway 130 in Pflugerville Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., a KXAN viewer sent us a video of the fire near East Pecan Street, as firefighters tried to put out the blaze around the center of the bus.

A spokesperson for Pflugerville police says the tourists on the bus were able to get off the bus safely and moved to a nearby building to get out of the cold.

Travis County Emergency Services District #2 was on scene putting out the fire.

