VIDEO: Long line of troopers chase robbery suspect on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect in a robbery in Williamson County led Department of Public Safety troopers and Williamson County deputies on a rare chase down Interstate 35 in Austin.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday his units were pursuing a robbery suspect in the area around Wolf Ranch Town Center at Interstate 35 and State Highway 29.

Authorities in at least a dozen vehicles pursued the suspect southbound on I-35, before the suspect went off on US 183. The suspect’s current location is unknown.

Sheriff Chody said his units decided to terminate the pursuit after weighing the options and the risk to the public. “This is a difficult decision 4 cops to make because they always want to get the bad guy,” Chody tweeted.

