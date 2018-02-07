Suspected San Marcos car thief suffers sawed-off shotgun wound

FILE - San Marcos Police (KXAN File Photo/Ed Zavala)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A minor accidentally shot himself in the leg with a sawed-off shotgun while he and two others allegedly stole a car in San Marcos Wednesday morning.

A 911 call reporting shots fired sent San Marcos police to the scene at East Hutchison Street and Moon Street around 3:28 a.m. Officers found a juvenile with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his calf. He was taken to the hospital. Another juvenile was taken into custody while the third juvenile was nowhere to be found.

Police say the three stole a Subaru from a downtown apartment complex that was unlocked and had keys inside. Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle and the gun. They don’t know if the minors brought the shotgun with them, or if it was inside the car when it was taken.

Police are asking anyone who sees a silver 2011 Subaru Outback with a black roof rack and license plate FLH9140 to call the police.

Texas State University released an alert Wednesday morning in relation to the off-campus shooting.

