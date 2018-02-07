Second driver in alleged Cedar Park racing crash that killed 2 boys arrested

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The second driver involved in what police say was a racing crash that killed two young boys in Cedar Park last month has officially been arrested and charged.

Blake Kirkpatrick, 21, is charged with two counts of racing on a highway causing death and one count of racing causing serious bodily injury. Kirkpatrick faces the same charges as Hayden Michael Hammer, 18, the other driver who collided with an SUV carrying a family of three on Jan. 10.

The Cedar Park Police Department says Hammer and Kirkpatrick were racing westbound on West Whitestone Boulevard when Hammer slammed into 31-year-old Zara Salman’s Nissan Rogue as she was turning left onto Walton Way. The impact of the crash killed 1-year-old Daniel Chaudhary and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary. Salman was Daniel’s mother and Elijah’s stepmother.

Hammer, who stayed at the scene, admitted to drag racing with the other driver. While Kirkpatrick left the scene, Cedar Park police put out information about his truck asking for the public’s help identifying the driver. Within a day, police say they were able to track him down.

“This is a reminder to all motorists that racing on a highway can have severe consequences,” said Cedar Park Police Commander Bryan Wukasch last month.

A GoFundMe page for the two boys killed and Salman has raised more than $63,000.

Court records show Kirkpatrick was released on bond from the Travis County Jail on Feb. 2. Williamson County Jail records show Hayden posted bond and released on Jan. 19, but then was rearrested on Jan. 23.