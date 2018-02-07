Prosperity Bank in Austin robbed twice in one week

Prosperity Bank on Northland Drive robbed on Feb. 7, 2018. (Report It: Bri Thatcher)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Prosperity Bank located on Northland Drive in west Austin was robbed for the second time in less than a week.

Austin police say the bank located at 3401 Northland Dr. was robbed just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect showed a note to the teller as well as brandished a weapon.

The same bank was robbed by a man last Thursday, Feb. 1. The suspect in last week’s robbery was described as a white man in his 40s, 5-feet-tall, medium build and clean shaven. A surveillance photo of him showed him holding a weapon.

The suspect in the robbery of Prosperity Bank at 3401 Northland Dr. in west Austin on Feb. 1, 2018 (Austin Police Department Photo)
The banks on this stretch of Northland Drive have been targeted numerous times since the beginning of the year. The Chase Bank located across the street from the Prosperity Bank was robbed on Jan. 25. The suspect in that robbery was described as a 40 to 50-year-old black male, 5-foot-10.

Robbery suspect at the Chase Bank at 3317 Northland Dr. on Jan. 25, 2018 (Austin Police Department Photo)
