Police officer shot and killed by active shooter in Dallas suburb

By Published:
Police officer shot and killed in Richardson, Texas on Feb. 7, 2018 (KXAS Photo)
Police officer shot and killed in Richardson, Texas on Feb. 7, 2018 (KXAS Photo)

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — A Richardson police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night by an active shooter, police said.

Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS reported the officer was shot by a barricaded gunman in a unit at the Breckinridge Point Apartment Homes at 4250 E. Renner Rd. in Richardson, a suburb about 15 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

A civilian was also shot and is in an unknown condition. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. as an officer was responding to a report of a man screaming, KXAS said. The suspect is firing apparently at random.

For updates on this story visit NBCDFW.com.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s