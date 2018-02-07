Police officer shot and killed by active shooter in Dallas suburb

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — A Richardson police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night by an active shooter, police said.
Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS reported the officer was shot by a barricaded gunman in a unit at the Breckinridge Point Apartment Homes at 4250 E. Renner Rd. in Richardson, a suburb about 15 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
A civilian was also shot and is in an unknown condition. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. as an officer was responding to a report of a man screaming, KXAS said. The suspect is firing apparently at random.