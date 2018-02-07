Police officer shot and killed by active shooter in Dallas suburb

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — A Richardson police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night by an active shooter, police said.

Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS reported the officer was shot by a barricaded gunman in a unit at the Breckinridge Point Apartment Homes at 4250 E. Renner Rd. in Richardson, a suburb about 15 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

A civilian was also shot and is in an unknown condition. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. as an officer was responding to a report of a man screaming, KXAS said. The suspect is firing apparently at random.

For updates on this story visit NBCDFW.com.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018