Officer cleared after shooting Burnet County road rage suspect

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin police officer who intervened during an apparent road rage attack on a family will not face charges for shooting the suspect.

A grand jury cleared Jason Jewett and found his use of force was lawful and justified. The detective has worked with the Austin Police Department for 19-and-a-half years. The interim police chief credits him with saving the lives of Johnny Henderson and his family.

The group was driving on Farm to Market 1431 in November when Henderson said they saw a few cars going suspiciously slowly. One took off, but Henderson said the other tailgated their car, ramming into them and causing them to go off the road. That’s when Jewett showed up and asked if they were all right. The other driver, later identified as 45-year-old David L. Meyer from Illinois, started shooting, Henderson said.

“I mean, he tried to murder us,” Henderson said in an interview shortly after the incident.

Jewett fired at Meyer, and Henderson managed to get the gun away from him Meyer when he fell to the ground.

Meyer was officially arrested and charged in January after getting treatment for his injuries. He faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.