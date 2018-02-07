Mother says man who killed her son shouldn’t be allowed to run for City Council

Brenda Evans kept this news paper clipping after her son Derrick Lamont Davis' funeral. (KXAN Photo/Yoojin Cho)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Derrick Lamont Davis’ mother, Brenda Evans, still remembers that Sunday summer 27 years ago. That’s when she got a call saying her son was killed.

Evans now lives in Pflugerville, but when Davis was stabbed to death, they were both living in northeast Austin.

Her son was just 21 years old when he was stabbed to death. A man named Lewis Conway Jr. confessed to the stabbing and pleaded guilty.

Conway was sentenced 20 years in prison but ended up serving 8 years, and another 12 on parole.

Lewis Conway Jr. (KXAN Photo)
He announced Tuesday night he’s running to represent District 1 on the Austin City Council. In an interview with KXAN, Conway said, because the state law on eligibility is so vague, he believes he should be able to run.

State officials said they’re unaware of this happening before locally. Therefore another candidate running for the same office would have to challenge his eligibility.

KXAN reporter Yoojin Cho sat down with Evans about her reactions to hearing that her son’s killer is running for office. Hear from Evans on KXAN News at 10 p.m.

