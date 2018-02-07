Man robs northwest Austin bank after failed robbery of Randalls drive-thru

By Published:
The Wells Fargo bank at 10900 Research Blvd. in northwest Austin was robbed on Feb. 7, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who tried and failed to rob a northwest Austin grocery store’s pharmacy drive-thru when next door where he was able to successfully rob a Wells Fargo bank.

Officers were called to the bank at 10900 Research Blvd., next to Braker Lane, at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect allegedly drove up to the Randalls pharmacy in the same parking lot as the bank but was unable to get any money.

Police officers were on the lookout for the man when they found him at a nearby bus stop.

There has been a flurry of bank robberies in Austin so far this year. A Prosperity Bank on Northland Drive in west Austin was robbed earlier Wednesday for the second time in a week.

The Chase Bank across the street from the Prosperity Bank was robbed on Jan. 25.

The Wells Fargo bank at 10900 Research Blvd. in northwest Austin was robbed on Feb. 7, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
