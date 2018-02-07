Man found dead after SWAT standoff identified as detectives look for answers

Related Coverage Police robot finds man dead inside home after south Austin SWAT standoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man found dead inside a south Austin home following a SWAT team standoff has been identified as 47-year-old Kenneth “Kyle” Keller.

Detectives are trying to answer how he was killed and how a woman was critically injured Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Fontana Drive, near South First and Oltorf streets.

Around 4 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to a medical call from a neighbor about a woman who had fallen and was bleeding heavily from her head.

Medics updated dispatchers at 4:18 p.m. that the woman had a penetrating wound. A possible assailant was located at a nearby home and police began to set up a perimeter while evacuating neighbors. While KXAN was at the scene Monday, crews could hear over a megaphone officers asking for Kyle Keller to come out of the home.

Attempts to make contact with the man were not successful, police said. The SWAT team was called in and continued the attempts to contact the man. At 8:16 p.m., officers determined the scene was secure after a police robot entered the home to find Keller inside with an injury described as incompatible with life.

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances behind the woman’s injuries and the man’s death. The woman in her 50s remains in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

Police say there are no public safety concerns related to the case at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Homicide Tip Lin at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.