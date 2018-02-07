List of improvements for 9 major Austin roads released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin hopes to start construction that will improve conditions on nine major roads by 2020.

The $482 million to fund the mobility project will come from the $720 million bond Austin voters said yes to back in 2016. In March, planners with the Corridor Construction Program will seek approval from the Austin City Council to approve the funds to design and construct the projects.

“Implementing the 2016 Mobility Bond will cut traffic delays by 25% and collisions by 15% on the streets we most use all over the city. The Smart Corridor Plan is beginning to look like a Genius Corridor Plan,” said Mayor Steve Adler in a statement.

The plan will pay for the following:

30 miles of pavement rehabilitation

120 traffic signal upgrades

30 intersection improvements

transit signal priority and better connections to transit

75 miles of ADA-compliant sidewalks or shared-use paths, creating continuous pedestrian facilities along the entire length of each corridor

40 miles of bicycle lanes to create continuous bicycle facilities along the entire length of each corridor

as many as 40 new mid-block signals for pedestrian crossings as well as other improvements

The corridors will be:

North Lamar Boulevard from US 183 to Howard Lane

from US 183 to Howard Lane Burnet Road from Koenig Lane to MoPac Expressway

from Koenig Lane to MoPac Expressway Airport Boulevard from North Lamar Boulevard to US 183

from North Lamar Boulevard to US 183 East MLK Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 from US 183 to Decker Lane

from US 183 to Decker Lane South Lamar Boulevard from Riverside Drive to Ben White Boulevard/US 290 West

from Riverside Drive to Ben White Boulevard/US 290 West East Riverside Drive from I-35 to SH 71

from I-35 to SH 71 Guadalupe Street from MLK Jr. Boulevard to West 29th Street

from MLK Jr. Boulevard to West 29th Street William Cannon Drive from Southwest Parkway to McKinney Falls Parkway

from Southwest Parkway to McKinney Falls Parkway Slaughter Lane from FM 1826 to Vertex Boulevard

At the beginning of 2017, Adler said the first item he wanted to add was more sidewalks.

