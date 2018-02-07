Lake Travis Football signing day

LAKE TRAVIS (KXAN) — Lake Travis football sent four players to college programs Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Safety Nathan Parodi signed with Arkansas, offensive lineman Steven Posey signed with Midwestern State, defensive tackle Kade Langston accepted a preferred walk-on spot with Texas State, and defensive end Reid Bacon signed with Texas A&M-Commerce.

Parodi will be joining Texan Chad Morris at Arkansas. Morris was hired by the university in December to replace coach Bret Bielema. His last stop in the high school ranks was at Lake Travis where he won back-to-back state titles while compiling a 32-0 record in 2008 and 2009.

Editor’s Note: Morris replaced Bielama, not Petrino.