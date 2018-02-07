Installation of additional track lines along the MetroRail will reduce wait times

By Published:
Capital Metro is expanding its rail service in January 2018 (KXAN Photo)
Capital Metro is expanding its rail service in January 2018 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Approximately 34 minutes is the average time you have to wait to catch a ride on Austin’s MetroRail. Capital Metro wants to improve that time by installing additional track lines.

“Right now our trains only have two places where they can pass one another other, which is what limits us,” says Sam Sergent with Capital Metro.

Double-tracking allows trains to pass one another without having to wait for a clearing. It is already in place at the Kramer Lane and MLK Stations, but that’ll change this year. With money from a federal grant, additional track lines will be built at three more locations: Lakeline, Howard and Crestview Stations.

“Longterm we can get our frequencies down to 15 minutes and maybe even below that,” explains Sargent, who says wait times will be cut nearly in half.

Construction on double tracking has already started at the Lakeline Station and then will be followed by the Howard Station.

Sargent says safety is a top concern for the agency. Positive Train Control will be required on all of their rail cars, plus on the tracks. Positive Train Control is a safety backup system designed to automatically stop a train before certain crashes occur, such as train-to-train crashes.

Positive train control legislation was spurred by an incident in 2008 in Southern California when a commuter train and a freight train collided. Last year, CapMetro received a federal grant of nearly $10 million to fund building positive train control systems along the MetroRail corridor. Positive train control will be installed by the end of the year.

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s