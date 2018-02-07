How to recommit to New Year’s resolutions as others fall off

By Published: Updated:
People work out at Hyde Park Gym Jan. 6, 2018 (KXAN Photo)
People work out at Hyde Park Gym Jan. 6, 2018 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been more than a month since people across the world rang in the New Year, and it’s about this time when resolutions start to slip.

Between February 7 and 9 is when many gyms, such as Hyde Park Gym in Austin, start to see fewer people show up, after a spike in sales at the beginning of the year. The gym at 4125 Guadalupe St. says it sees an uptick of about 25 percent in sales, mainly from “resolutioners” trying to form new routines.

“I think people underestimate how hard it is to change habits,” said Dr. Art Markman, who studies behavior at UT. He has a few tips for re-evaluating that resolution to make it successful this year, instead of holding off to try again when the clock strikes midnight on 2019.

  1. Take a step back: Think about why the resolution didn’t go as planned. Was it too much time commitment? Did you take on too much at once? Can you continue the resolution, but alter it to make it better fit your lifestyle (For example, instead of going to the gym every day, maybe decide you’ll go three times a week)?
  2. Get other people involved: It’s easier to get back on track if you’re enjoying the changes you’re making. Add a friend into the mix, not only as an accountability partner but a way to make the experience fun instead of a chore.
  3. Cut yourself some slack: You slipped. It happens — but what’s important is trying again, not dwelling on the fact that it didn’t work out as perfectly as you expected at first.

“If you found out a friend was trying to change their behavior and they had a bad day, you would tell them not to be too hard on themselves,” Markman said. “So give yourself the same benefit of the doubt.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s