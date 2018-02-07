How to recommit to New Year’s resolutions as others fall off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been more than a month since people across the world rang in the New Year, and it’s about this time when resolutions start to slip.

Between February 7 and 9 is when many gyms, such as Hyde Park Gym in Austin, start to see fewer people show up, after a spike in sales at the beginning of the year. The gym at 4125 Guadalupe St. says it sees an uptick of about 25 percent in sales, mainly from “resolutioners” trying to form new routines.

“I think people underestimate how hard it is to change habits,” said Dr. Art Markman, who studies behavior at UT. He has a few tips for re-evaluating that resolution to make it successful this year, instead of holding off to try again when the clock strikes midnight on 2019.

Take a step back: Think about why the resolution didn’t go as planned. Was it too much time commitment? Did you take on too much at once? Can you continue the resolution, but alter it to make it better fit your lifestyle (For example, instead of going to the gym every day, maybe decide you’ll go three times a week)? Get other people involved: It’s easier to get back on track if you’re enjoying the changes you’re making. Add a friend into the mix, not only as an accountability partner but a way to make the experience fun instead of a chore. Cut yourself some slack: You slipped. It happens — but what’s important is trying again, not dwelling on the fact that it didn’t work out as perfectly as you expected at first.

“If you found out a friend was trying to change their behavior and they had a bad day, you would tell them not to be too hard on themselves,” Markman said. “So give yourself the same benefit of the doubt.”