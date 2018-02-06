Willie Nelson cancels February tour dates to recover from the flu

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 04: Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Willie Nelson is still working to recover from an illness that first caused him to cancel his January shows, and now will keep him from performing in February as well.

“I will see you all down the road,” Nelson said in a release.

The 84-year-old canceled or postponed tour dates in Georgia, Mississippi and Florida in February, and will resume his tour in early March, according to the release.

He “requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flu,” the release stated. “He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing.”

In January, Nelson abruptly left the stage in San Diego midway through his first song with what appeared to be breathing issues, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. He went home to Texas to recuperate.

Nelson is slated to perform in Amarillo March 12 and New Braunfels on April 20 and 21.

