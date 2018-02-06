VIDEO: Suspects use SUV to rip doors off San Marcos hardware store

By Published:
Burglary of Hoffman's Supply Store in San Marcos on Feb. 2, 2018 (San Marcos Police Department Photo)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two suspects broke into a San Marcos hardware store by attaching chains to the front doors and using an SUV to rip the doors off.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in the surveillance video released Tuesday of the burglary on Friday, Feb. 2 at Hoffman’s Supply Store at 440 S. Guadalupe St.

The pair of suspects then stole three Miller welders and one Lincoln welder kept near the front of the store. The first suspect, the driver, is described as a white or Hispanic male, with a thin build/light skin, wearing glasses. He was wearing gray/red Nike Air Jordan shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white/Hispanic male with stocky build/light skin, wearing a black hoodie with a Virgin Mary on the front and “Pray for Us” on the back and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Detective Patrick Aubry at paubry@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-753-2108.

Hoffman’s was also hit by burglars who got away with $10,000 in stolen items during a burglary in May 2017.

