VIDEO: Hopdoddy in Round Rock robbed at gunpoint

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Hopdoddy restaurant employee was held against her will for a few seconds as two suspects robbed the Round Rock location after closing time on Feb. 1.

The Round Rock Police Department released surveillance video of the armed robbery that happened around at 10:57 p.m. The video, who includes multiple camera angles, shows a female employee in what appears to be the business office.

As she’s standing there, one suspect comes up from behind, covers her mouth and puts a hold on her. The second suspect then pulls out a handgun and immediately heads for the safe — which was already open. Once the suspect grabbed cash from the safe, the two suspects ran out of the restaurant, which is located at 2600 Hoppe Trail, near the corner of Interstate 35 and West Old Settlers Boulevard.

The suspects were in and out of the restaurant within a minute. The video also shows two other Hopdoddy employees who saw the masked suspects come in, but walked away when the suspects entered the business office.

Police say no one was injured and their descriptions of the suspects are limited to one being tall and the other short.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call RRPD Detective Shawn Scott at 512-801-4631. Anonymous tips can be submitted at citizenobserver.com.