TxDOT launches investigation into crews dumping waste near Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Two days after a KXAN Investigation exposed Texas Department of Transportation employees dumping dead animals and waste at a site near Dripping Springs, the agency said it has launched an internal investigation.

“TxDOT takes this matter seriously and as soon as TxDOT supervisors became aware of the issue, steps were quickly taken to address the problem,” said Executive Director James Bass in a prepared statement. “We will be doing a systematic review to ensure guidelines are being followed throughout the district and the state.”

The dump is located on US 290 just east of Dripping Springs and below a water tower bearing the words “Dripping Springs Gateway to the Hill Country.”

KXAN surveilled the dump for two months with stationary cameras, after receiving a tip and images from a concerned local citizen. We caught TxDOT employees from a nearby district garage visiting and dumping dead deer and waste on multiple occasions.

We also found a pool of black sludge in an unlined pit. A local laboratory tested the substance and found it was mostly composed of oil. One environmental expert called the dump “disturbing” and “illegal” after visiting it.

TxDOT crews began clearing garbage from the site on Jan. 22. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality started its own investigation into the dump in January.

TxDOT officials said they do not believe anything illegal was done, and the beauty and environment are of “great importance” to the department.

Bass acknowledged guidelines for disposing of waste “were not followed,” according to his statement.

The concerned citizen, Jimi Lovejoy, said he was dismayed by the dumping and “someone should take the blame.” He discovered the dump after pulling his car over to investigate dozens of buzzards swarming around it.

“This absolutely needs to be exposed to our citizens of Dripping Springs and [it’s] just a horrible slap in the face by TxDOT,” Lovejoy said. “You are supposed to trust them.”

TxDOT dumping on US 290 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery TxDOT truck pictured backing into the dump, before dropping a load of brush and debris in November of 2017. (KXAN Photo) TxDOT truck dumping a load of dirt and garbage over a dead deer and tire in November of 2017. KXAN later checked the pile of debris and found luggage, plastics and random trash in it. (KXAN Photo) TxDOT worker dragging a deer out of the bed of his state issued pickup truck into the dump site in November of 2017. (KXAN Photo) A black pool of oil left by TxDOT. When KXAN first visited the site, the oil had seeped behind the dirt and garbage and down into a drainage area. (KXAN Photo) Dead deer discarded by TxDOT in a ravine beside the dump site in December of 2017. Dead deer next to a pile of dirt and garbage at TxDOT dump site in December of 2017. Four dead deer found piled at the dump site in clear view of the road. KXAN later found the deer were dragged into a drainage area, out of sight, to rot. 12/17 Bones were strewn across nearly every square yard of the dump site. In some areas, such as this, animals appear to have been collecting and feeding on roadkill for months or years. 12/17 Roadside waste and dead deer mixed together in a drainage area of the TxDOT dumping area on Jan. 18, 2018. (KXAN Photo) Household garbage, such as this rug, was mixed into larger piles of dirt and debris dumped in the right-of-way. 01/18 On closer inspection, what appears to be piles of dirt is actually a mix of garbage, litter and roadside waste. 01/18 A completely full bag of asphalt cold patch, which can be used to repair pot holes. 01/18 One of numerous tires found discarded and half buried at the dump. 01/18 TxDOT workers in hazmat suits cleaning the dump site after KXAN began questioning environmental authorities. 01/18