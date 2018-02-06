Two bodies found believed to be missing Texas Panhandle couple

BOVINA, Texas (KLBK) — Two bodies were found in Chaves County, New Mexico, according to the family of a missing couple from Bovina.

Rosendo Lara, 81, and Hortencia Lara, 84, were last seen in Bovina on Jan. 19.

Chaves County officials confirmed that two bodies were found Tuesday morning, and officials believe they are likely the missing couple. They were found in a very remote area and no foul play was suspected.

The two had been the subject of a Silver Alert. They had also been the subject of extensive searches and social media efforts.

The following is a news release from the Chaves County sheriff:

Today at about 9:20am, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two bodies having been discovered in the extreme eastern part of Chaves County. Deputies had to respond through Lea County to an area approximately 10 miles north of Caprock off US380. The bodies were found in the longest leg of Chaves County which protrudes over the top of Lea County. The bodies were discovered by a local rancher near a two track ranch road. It would appear these individuals have likely been deceased in that location for a few days, but it will be very difficult to determine how long they may have been in that location. A motor vehicle was also discovered in the area and we believe the bodies are connected to that vehicle. We will track the owner of the vehicle and contact law enforcement in that jurisdiction to help establish the identification of the bodies. No obvious signs of foul play were found and at this time we suspect exposure is the most likely cause of death. We also want to thank the Lea County Sheriff’s Office who responded to assist in this investigation. This location is extremely remote and can only be accessed through Lea County and/or Roosevelt County Roads. The bodies will be turned over to the Office of the Medical Investigator and will be sent to Albuquerque for autopsy. We will update this information as soon as the Medical Investigator can confirm the identity of these individuals. Sheriff Britt Snyder

